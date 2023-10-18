Hybrid war will be part of future conventional wars: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 18 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war, will be part of the future conventional wars.

He said that the armed forces should keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.

“We must keep learning from the incidents happening around the globe. Expect the unexpected and thereby plan, strategize and prepare accordingly,” Singh said during his address at Army Commanders' Conference in New Delhi.

Commenting on the current situation along the Northern borders, he expressed full confidence in the Army for any contingency though, the ongoing talks for peaceful resolution will continue at all levels.

Referring to the situation along the Western borders, without taking the name of Pakistan, he complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism, however the proxy war by the adversary continues.

“I compliment the excellent synergy between the CAPF/ Police forces and the army in tackling the menace of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The synergised operations in Jammu and Kashmir are contributing to increased stability and peace in the region,” he said.

During the Army Commanders’ Conference, Indian Army's apex leadership comprehensively deliberated upon all aspects of existing security scenarios, situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus.

In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration and human resource management.

Singh also complimented the significant contributions made by the army in military diplomacy to further our national security interests by creating sustainable cooperative relationships with foreign armies.

He also stressed upon the technological advancement taking place in every sphere of our life and applauded the armed forces for aptly incorporating them.

“Defence diplomacy, indigenisation, information warfare, defence infrastructure and force modernisation should always be contemplated in such a forum. War preparedness should be a continuous phenomenon and we should always be ready for unpredictable’s for the uncertainties that may crop up any time. We should always be strengthening our fighting skills and weapons technologies so as to act effectively wherever called for,” Singh said.

