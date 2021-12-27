Hybrid work is here to stay even if things turn normal: HP India Head

By IANS | Published: December 27, 2021 10:48 AM2021-12-27T10:48:06+5:302021-12-27T10:58:28+5:30

New Delhi, Dec 27 As countries reopen after navigating a long spell of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world ...

Hybrid work is here to stay even if things turn normal: HP India Head | Hybrid work is here to stay even if things turn normal: HP India Head

Hybrid work is here to stay even if things turn normal: HP India Head

Next

New Delhi, Dec 27 As countries reopen after navigating a long spell of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world will never be the same again in terms of people going back to offices even if things come back to normal and hybrid work is going to stay with us, says Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India market.

India has millions of flexible workers

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :New DelhiindiaKetan Patel