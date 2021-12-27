Hybrid work is here to stay even if things turn normal: HP India Head
By IANS | Published: December 27, 2021 10:48 AM2021-12-27T10:48:06+5:302021-12-27T10:58:28+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 27 As countries reopen after navigating a long spell of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world will never be the same again in terms of people going back to offices even if things come back to normal and hybrid work is going to stay with us, says Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP India market.
India has millions of flexible workers
