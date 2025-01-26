Hyderabad: Boat Catches Fire at Hussain Sagar Lake in Telangana (Watch Video)

Hyderabad, Telangana (January 26, 2025): A massive fire broke out in Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar during a fireworks display on the occasion of Bharata Matha Maha Aarti.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | A boat catches fire in Hussain Sagar Lake. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5Qg1VoYdOj — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2025

The event reportedly was organised by Bharatiya Janata Party state president G Kishan Reddy as part of the 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Regional media reports suggest that two boats caught fire during the fireworks show. One of the boats was carrying 15 people. Fortunately, all passengers were safely evacuated.

Firefighters and emergency services responded quickly, and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.