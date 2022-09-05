Hyderabad: Cab vandalised by miscreants, driver forced to raise slogans
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2022 02:15 PM 2022-09-05T14:15:04+5:30 2022-09-05T14:30:23+5:30
Hyderabad, Sep 5 Unidentified persons vandalised a cab after forcing its driver to raise a religious slogans in Hyderabad.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in Alkapur under the limits of Narsingi Police Station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.
Syed Lateefuddin, a cab driver working with ride-hailing app Uber, alleged that a group of six unidentified persons on motorcycles chased him when he was on his way to pick up a passenger. They forced him to stop the car and then asked him to raise some religious slogans. When he refused, they attacked his car with boulders.
Lateefuddin, a resident of Chandrayangutta in the old city, escaped to save himself and dialed 100 around 4 a.m. Police personnel reached the spot an hour later.
The victim, along with Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan Khalid, approached the police and lodged a complaint.
A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 295 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Narsingi Police Station.
A police officer said they were trying to identify the attackers with the help of CCTV footage.
