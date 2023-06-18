Hyderabad: Customs seize gold worth Rs 7.77 lakhs mixed in brown powder

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 : Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad has intercepted one male passenger coming from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and seized gold worth Rs 7,77,621 mixed in a brown powder, officials said.

According to the officials, the passenger arrived at the airport on Saturday from Dubai. He was carrying a plastic box with brown powder in it that appeared to be kids milk drink mix. Later it was found that the brown powder contained gold in powder form.

"Based on pax profiling by Customs, a male pax who arrived on Saturday vide Flight no 6E-1484 (Dubai to Hyderabad) has been intercepted by the officers of Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA," the official said.

The officials said that a total of 127 gm of gold has been recovered from the powder valued at Rs 7,77,621.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

