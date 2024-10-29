Hyderabad: Elderly Visually Impaired Couple Unaware of Son’s Death, Lived with His Body for Four Days

An elderly, visually impaired couple remained with the body of their 30-year-old son for four days, unaware that he had died. The distressing situation was discovered when neighbours in Blinds Colony noticed a foul odour coming from the couple's residence and alerted the police on Monday.

According to officials, Kaluva Ramana, a retired government employee, and his wife, Shantikumari, live in a leased home with their younger son, Pramod. News agency IANS reported that Pramod, who had been accused of alcoholism, was abandoned by his wife, who took their two daughters with her.

Over 60 years old, Ramana and Shantikumari attempted to call Pramod for food and water but received no response. Surya Nayak, the station head officer at Nagole police station, stated their voices were weak, making it difficult for neighbours to hear them. When police arrived, they found Ramana and Shantikumari in a semi-conscious state and provided them with food and water.

Pramod is believed to have passed away in his sleep four or five days ago. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Pradeep, the couple's elder son who lives in another area of the city, has been notified and given responsibility for them.