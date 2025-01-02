Hyderabad: Female Students Protest at CMR Engineering College Over Alleged Secret Filming in Hostel Washrooms

Female students at CMR Engineering College in Medchal staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging that they were secretly filmed in their hostel washrooms. The protest erupted after a student reportedly discovered a mobile phone in one of the washrooms at the girls' hostel.

Upon checking the phone, the student allegedly found 300 videos of women in the washroom, recorded over the past three months. The discovery sparked outrage among students, who also accused the college management of trying to suppress the incident.

Police have assured action, saying they will register a case and initiate an investigation following complaints from the students.

The allegations led to protests by both female and male students. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also joined the demonstration, demanding justice for the victims and accountability from the college authorities.

This incident follows a similar case at S R Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, earlier this year. In that case, students also raised concerns about inappropriate video recordings, prompting a visit from Mines Minister K Ravindra, district officials, and the superintendent of police.