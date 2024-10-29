Hyderabad Fire: Husband and Wife Killed in Blaze in Yakutpura (Watch Video)

A husband and his wife died in a fire incident that occurred in the Yakutura area of Hyderabad on Monday night, October 28. According to the information, the blaze erupted after a fire accident during cooking in the kitchen of the first floor of a building, later it spread to fire crackers, which was stored for Diwali sale.

The deceased identified as Mohan Lal (55) and his wife Usha (50), Another girl Shruti (15) seriously injured and shifted to a private hospital, where she is currently receiving medical care.

Couple Killed in a Fire Accident in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura

A similar fire incident took place in the Abids area of Hyderabad, where a fire broke out at a wholesale store of firecrackers. The inferno spread to the building and surrounding vehicles, causing panic in the area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Three fire brigades rushed to the spot after receiving the information and diduse the fire.