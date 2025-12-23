Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Uppal's Sofa Unit, No Casualties Reported

Major fire broke out at sofa manufacturing unit in Uppal Bagayath, Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. Fire officials said, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. So far, no casualties have been reported. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

The cause of the fire and the loss of assets are yet to be determined. Fire official said, "A fire broke out at a sofa manufacturing unit in Uppal Bagayath. Four fire vehicles arrived at the scene and contained the fire. There were no casualties reported. The cause of the fire and the loss of assets are yet to be determined".

Earlier, 47 people sustained injuries during Diwali celebrations in Hyderabad and its outskirts. Doctors at the government-run Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam said that 47 people, including 20 children, had been brought to the hospital since Monday night. According to Afreen Khader, Assistant Professor at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, 18 people came to the hospital with grievous injuries, while others had sustained minor injuries. While the majority of them were sent home after first aid, those with critical injuries were admitted.