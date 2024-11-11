Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Yard Near Aramghar Crossroads (Watch Videos)

A massive fire broke out at a scrap yard near Aramghar Crossroads in Hyderabad on Monday, November 11, thick black plumes of smoke billowing into the sky visible from several kilometres. According to the reports, the blaze erupted in scrap godown of discarded buses.

After receiving the information, several fire tenders rushed to the scene and efforts were underway to douse the raging flames. Videos shared by locals show clouds of smoke spreading in the skies, creating heat and polluting the air, which led to concern among citizens.

Massive Fire in Hyderabad

Fire accident near PV Narasimha Rao Expy. There is Indian oil petrol station just next to it#Hyderabad#Fire#Newspic.twitter.com/Zo7vlmraN4 — Mr.Mario (@MrMarioTalks) November 11, 2024

Also Read | Telangana: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Two Scrap Godowns in Rangareddy.

As of now, fire services are still working to douse the flames. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and efforts are underway to clear the area and ensure the safety of the public.