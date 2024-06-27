Hyderabad: Food Safety Department Raids Lulu Hypermarket in Kukatpally, Expired Food and Sanitation Issues Found

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2024 04:42 PM2024-06-27T16:42:35+5:302024-06-27T16:42:59+5:30

The Telangana Food Safety Department's task force conducted inspections on Thursday, June 26, and discovered hygiene concerns and expired ...

The Telangana Food Safety Department's task force conducted inspections on Thursday, June 26, and discovered hygiene concerns and expired food items at the Lulu Hypermarket branch in Hyderabad's Kukatpally.

The official found,  A significant quantity of infested Atta Bread Mix (10kg) and loose Baguette Bread Mix (15kg) were found in the bakery section and subsequently discarded. 

Telangana Food Safety Department Raids Lulu Hypermarket

Multiple expired food items were identified and disposed of, including Sesame Seeds (20kg), Toned Milk (20L), Biscuit packets, Glaze (7.5kg), Gems (5kg), and Fruit Juice (2pkts).

An updated FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) license copy was not displayed at the store entrance. Pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were reportedly available. However, houseflies were observed near the meat storage area, raising sanitation concerns. 

