Rameshwaram Cafe Owner Roasted By Netizens Over His 'Arrogant' Response To Action By Food Authorities- 'What Is Premium Vegetables, Buddy?'

Rameshwaram Cafe, a well-known South Indian restaurant chain, has responded to a recent raid by the Telangana Food Safety Department that uncovered expired food items at their Hyderabad outlet. The raid, which occurred on May 23, revealed 100 kg of expired urad dal, 10 kg of curd, and 8 liters of milk. In a video message, the cafe's co-founder, Raghavendra Rao, acknowledged the mistakes and apologized to customers. He assured that corrective actions are being taken, including launching an internal investigation and fully cooperating with the authorities. Hygiene and standard checks have been ordered across all their outlets.

Raghavendra emphasized the cafe's global aspirations and the importance of maintaining high standards, stating, "Our vision is to play globally. We know we can’t make a single mistake. I take it as a lesson. I have told my entire team to correct each and every step so that we don’t go wrong. This is how we learn. I promise you, and I want to state very strongly that all our raw ingredients are of premium quality." The video sparked a sense a anger among certain section of X users. One of the X users said, What are premium vegetables? Another user said, " Why does it look like he’s intimidating us and not apologizing.

Video message from #RameshwaramCafe owner, after the news came out that the food inspection team found out expired products in their Madhapur branch kitchen.



What are your thoughts?? #FoodSafetypic.twitter.com/r5E1rGRlib — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) May 26, 2024

A day after the raid, Raghavendra and co-founder Divya released a statement on social media reiterating their commitment to hygiene and safety standards. They clarified the situation regarding the expired stocks, explaining, "At our Hyderabad outlet alone, we require over 500 kgs of urad dal weekly, 300 liters of milk daily, and 80 to 100 liters of curd daily. The stocks found were sealed and unattended, intended for dispatch and not for consumption. "The statement also addressed claims about unlabeled products and the alleged presence of cockroaches. "The law does not prohibit the use of unlabeled products. We uphold the highest hygiene standards, and some reports have falsely claimed that cockroaches were found in our kitchen. The official report does not mention this; in fact, the cockroaches were found at a different restaurant. At Rameshwaram Cafe, we conduct deep cleaning daily and pest control every month to maintain our standards," the statement read.

Also Read: Rameshwaram Cafe and Other Eateries Raided in Hyderabad, Cockroaches Found in Food (See Pics and Videos)

Food Safety Commissionerate officials said they had received a number of complaints regarding stale or spoiled food served at restaurants or delivered to people after being ordered online. “Customers are also taking to social media to express their complaints and grievances, and we are taking note of that. We want to restore confidence among customers that we will ensure food is prepared in hygienic and safe conditions,” an official said. Authorities have asked major restaurants to employ trained food supervisors to ensure hygiene and safety in kitchens.



