Hyderabad: Ganesh Laddu Auctioned for Record Rs 1.87 Crore

Hyderabad, September 16 – This Ganesh Chaturthi season, laddu auctions in Hyderabad and Secunderabad have achieved record-breaking heights. The standout auction came from Keerthi Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda, where the laddu was sold for a staggering ₹1.87 crore on Monday night. This marks a ₹61 lakh increase from last year’s auction price of ₹1.26 crore. The festival organisers have yet to reveal the buyer’s identity.

On Tuesday, the Balapur Ganesh laddu auction set a new record with a winning bid of ₹30.01 lakh, the highest amount in the auction’s three-decade history. BJP leader Kolan Shanker Reddy secured the 21-kg laddu. The Balapur Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUS) received the auction proceeds immediately. This year’s bid was ₹3 lakh more than last year’s amount of ₹27 lakh.

Other locations also saw notable sales. According to reports, at My Home Bhooja in Hi-Tech City, a laddu was sold for ₹29 lakh to businessman Kondapalli Ganesh from Khammam district, up from ₹25.5 lakh last year. Additionally, in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district, local resident Harikishan Reddy purchased a Ganesh laddu for ₹12.16 lakh.