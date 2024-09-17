Hyderabad Ganpati Visarjan 2024: 70-Foot Ganesh Idol From Khairatabad Immersed in Hussain Sagar Today (Watch Video)

Thousands of Lord Ganesh idols were immersed in water bodies following the conclusion of Ganeshotsav in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Tuesday, September 17. An estimated one lakh idols have been set up for worship this year in the city.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of the idols. The Visarjan rally of the 70-ft-tall Ganesh statue of the famous pandal at Khairatabad has attracted major Ganesh devotees. It began on Tuesday morning, and the immersion of the giant statue in the Hussain Sagar Lake is likely to take place by noon.

Visarjan of 70-Foot Tall Idol of Lord Ganesh From Khairatabad

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: The visarjan of the 70-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesh from Khairatabad was completed in the Hussain Sagar Lake pic.twitter.com/GeF8f8E1Nu — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

The auction of the laddus offered as 'Prasadam' in the pandals is another attraction in the festivities. Procuring the laddu in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the successful bidder. Media reports said the laddu 'Prasadam' at a pandal at Bandlaguda Jagir has auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.87 crore.