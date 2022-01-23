Hyderabad: Gold valuables of over 2kg seized from man at airport

The customs department of Hyderabad airport recovered 2.715 kg of gold chains and paste worth Rs 1.36 crore from a man, who arrived from Dubai, said a press release on Saturday.

According to the customs department, the valuables were concealed inside the hand-in bag and check-in luggage and recovered from the man during an interception by the officials of the department.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI

( With inputs from ANI )

