Hyderabad: Gold valuables of over 2kg seized from man at airport
By ANI | Published: January 23, 2022 06:48 AM2022-01-23T06:48:19+5:302022-01-23T06:55:02+5:30
The customs department of Hyderabad airport recovered 2.715 kg of gold chains and paste worth Rs 1.36 crore from a man, who arrived from Dubai, said a press release on Saturday.
The customs department of Hyderabad airport recovered 2.715 kg of gold chains and paste worth Rs 1.36 crore from a man, who arrived from Dubai, said a press release on Saturday.
According to the customs department, the valuables were concealed inside the hand-in bag and check-in luggage and recovered from the man during an interception by the officials of the department.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app