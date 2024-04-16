Hyderabad Horror: Drunk Techie's Road Rampage Claims One Life, Injures Ten

A 30-year-old software engineer was arrested Sunday night after causing six accidents in a six-minute span while driving drunk in Hyderabad's IT corridor. The incidents resulted in one death and injuries to 10 others.

Patarla Kranti Kumar was taken into custody by Raidurgam Police after crashing his Volkswagen Polo into three motorcycles, a car, an auto rickshaw and a pedestrian.

"The first accident occurred near Mindspace at 12:45 a.m., and the last one occurred six minutes later at 12:51 a.m.," said Raidurgam Police Inspector Ch Venkanna. "Kumar, who was under the influence of alcohol, was traveling from Jubilee Hills to Nizampet via Madhapur."

According to reports, Kumar's blood alcohol content (BAC) was measured at 530 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), exceeding the legal limit of 30 mg/dL in India.

One person sustained a leg fracture and was taken to a nearby private hospital. The deceased pedestrian will undergo a post-mortem examination at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday.

"Nine others received minor injuries and are recovering," Venkanna added.

Raidurgam Police has filed a case against him under sections 304 Part II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) for reckless and negligent driving. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased for further investigation.