Hyderabad Hotel Fire: Telangana Restaurant Engulfed in Major Blaze During Peak Hours, Injured Rushed To Hospital (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 3, 2024 09:35 AM2024-05-03T09:35:41+5:302024-05-03T09:36:44+5:30

In a recent incident in Mohan Nagar, Hyderabad, a fire broke out at a hotel located under the jurisdiction ...

In a recent incident in Mohan Nagar, Hyderabad, a fire broke out at a hotel located under the jurisdiction of the Chaitanyapuri police station. The incident, which occurred with 20 people present in the hotel premises, could have resulted in a major tragedy if not for the swift action taken by emergency responders.

Fortunately, due to the rapid response of the fire department, the blaze was brought under control before it could escalate further. However, amidst the chaos, a husband and wife sustained injuries and were promptly shifted to the hospital for medical attention. The timely intervention of the authorities and their efficient handling of the situation prevented what could have been a devastating outcome.

