Hyderabad International Kite Festival 2025: All You Need to Know About the Grand Kite-Flying Event from January 13-15

The skies of Hyderabad are painted with vibrant colors and unique kite designs during the International Kite Festival, which began yesterday, January 13, and will conclude on January 15. Organised in Secunderabad by the Telangana Tourism Department, this festival celebrates Sankranti by blending the excitement of kite flying with cultural festivities.

Participants from over 20 countries, along with more than 1.5 million expected visitors, will enjoy performances by 50 international and 60 local kite flyers. The event showcases a wide variety of kites, ranging from intricate 3D designs to traditional Indian styles, creating a spectacular visual treat.

In addition to kite flying, the festival will include cultural performances such as Indian classical dance and music. Visitors can also participate in kite-making workshops and enjoy cooking demonstrations featuring local cuisine.

Also Read: Happy Makar Sankranti 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes to Family and Friends

Event Details:

Timing: Daily from 10 AM to 8 PM

Entry: Free (workshops and food have charges)

Parking: Available at East and West Gates of Parade Grounds, Cantonment Playground, Gymkhana Ground, and Bison Polo Ground.

To accommodate the large crowd, the city has implemented several traffic diversions around the area. Roads connecting Begumpet to the Parade Grounds and sections between Tivoli and Plaza X Roads will be temporarily closed. Key detours include:

From Rotary X Road to SBH: Redirect at YMCA towards Clock Tower

From Rasoolpura to Plaza: Divert at CTO X Roads towards Balamrai

From Picket to SBH or Tivoli: Rerouted at Sweekar Upakar towards YMCA

Also Read: Happy Makar Sankranti 2025: Unique Messages, Wishes, and Quotes for WhatsApp and Social Media

Festival attendees are encouraged to use public transport or Metro Rail services to minimize traffic delays. Those coming from Jubilee Bus Station should plan their journey in advance.