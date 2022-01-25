Hyderabad: Mentally ill son kills mom with dumbbell after she asked him to stop exercising

Many shocking things are happening in the country. Meanwhile, an incident has come to light which has brought disgrace to the relationship. A boy has killed his own mother out of anger. The incident has caused a stir in the area. There has been a horrific incident in which a child killed his own mother while exercising in the middle of the night. At the same time, the youth also attacked and injured his sister who had come to save his mother.

The incident took place on Monday in the Sultan Bazar area of ​​Hyderabad in Telangana. The accused is identified as Konda Sudhir Kumar. According to police, accused Konda Sudhir Kumar is mentally ill. He was exercising with dumbbells at two in the morning. When his mother saw him exercising, she yelled at him. Mother Konda Papamma scolded him. This enraged Sudhir, who beat her to death with dumbbells. While he was beating his mother, his sister came to her rescue. However, Sudhir also attacked her fatally. The mother died in the incident and her sister Suchitra was rescued. The accused Sudhir will be arrested, police said.

Sudhir was working as a food delivery agent after completing his undergraduate studies. But he quit his job a year ago and stayed home. During the investigation, the police came to know that Sudhir was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital recently. He had been living with his mother and sister for the past seven years after his father's death, police said. Police are investigating the matter further. India Today has reported about this.