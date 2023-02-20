Hyderabad MMTS trains cancelled for 3 days

Hyderabad, Feb 20 The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 33 MMTS trains in Hyderabad for three days beginning Monday due to operational reasons.

Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) connect twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their outskirts. The popular trains cater to the needs of intra-city and suburban commuters.

The SCR announced that MMTS services have been temporarily cancelled on February 20, 21 and 22.

Daily six services between Lingampalli and Hyderabad and seven services between Hyderabad and Lingampalli have been cancelled.

The authorities have also cancelled seven services between Falaknuma and Lingampalli and eight services between Lingampalli and Falaknuma.

One service between Secunderabad and Lingampalli and one service between Lingampalli and Secunderabad have also been cancelled.

The SCR will also not operate one service between Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma and one service between Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma.

One service between Falaknuma and Hyderabad has also been cancelled.

