Hyderabad: Nigerian national held with 11 grams of narcotic drugs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 : A Nigerian national has been arrested for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs from the Lower tank bund area of the city, the police said.

According to Circle Inspector (CI) Gandhi Nagar police station, the accused has been identified as Agodike Nnaemeka alias Michael Ebere (34).

"The accused is a resident of Bengaluru and was arrested on Thursday afternoon at 1230 am with possession of 11 grams of narcotic drugs (MDMA) Methyl enedioxy methamphetamine, commonly known as ecstasy, molly or mandy," said the police.

MDMA was first developed in 1912 by Merck. It was used to enhance psychotherapy in the 1970s and became popular as a street drug in the 1980s. Tablets sold as ecstasy may be mixed with other substances such as ephedrine, amphetamine, and methamphetamine.

During the investigation, the police also recovered a mobile phone from the accused's possession and discovered that he was also arrested previously at Narayanaguda and Golconda police stations.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police also arrested a Nigerian national, who did not have a valid visa or passport, in the Taloja area of the city with possession of 116 grams of drugs named Methaquiline valued at Rs 11 lakh in the grey market, the police said.

The accused identified as Boniface Emenike was also arrested for peddling drugs by Thane police in 2022. Having come out on bail four months back, he started the illegal activity again, said the police.

The arrest and seizure of the drugs were made in a search operation at his rented apartment in Shrikripa Residency in Taloja, sector 2 after the police got a tip-off.

In his interrogation, he told the police officers that he received the drugs from another Nigerian identified as Ogbona Paul, said the police adding that they started zeroing in on Paul.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

