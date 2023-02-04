Hyderabad: Police bust cricket betting racket, arrest three people

Three alleged members of an online cricket betting gang were arrested on Friday.

They were apprehended in a joint operation by the Commissioner's Task Force along with the Shahinayathgunj police.

The accused were identified as Vikas Agarwal, Mahendra Patel and Rajendra Patel.

The police seized Rs 12.05 lakh in cash and also recovered four mobile phones from the accused trio.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force, Hyderabad South Zone Gummi Chakravarthy, said the arrested trio is believed to be part of an organised betting gang.

He added that the remaining seven members of the gang are absconding.

Police said the prime accused, Vikas Agarwal, fell into financial hardship and planned to earn easy money through online betting on cricket matches.

"He came into contact with Mahendra Patel and Rajendra Patel (other gang members). They colluded to organise online cricket betting to make easy money to get rid of their fiscal woes and fulfil their lavish desires. They started organising online cricket betting through web applications like Radhe Exchange Goshamahal," Chakravarthy said.

On February 1, they started taking online bets using cell phones during the third T20 international match between India and New Zealand.

( With inputs from ANI )

