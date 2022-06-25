Hyderabad Police nabs interstate accused in attention diversion cases

Hyderabad police have apprehended one person for executing a theft by employing attention diversion techniques to steal an ATM card of a customer at an ATM in the Mangalhat police station limits of the city.

According to the police, the complaint was received on June 18 from a person namely Gayakodu Shankar who said that he sought help from an unknown man standing outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash.

"The accused took the complainant's ATM card to withdraw Rs 10,000/, which he handed to the complainant. While the latter was counting the money the unknown person diverted his attention and exchanged the complainant's ATM with a duplicate bank ATM and fled from the spot. Rs. 70,000/- net cash was also withdrawn from the complainant's account," said the police.

The accused, a native of Bihar is a habitual property offender, police said.

Detailing the accused's modus operandi, police said that he waits near ATM centres and observes the old and illiterate people who are not familiar with withdrawing cash from ATMs. "The accused approaches them offering his help to withdraw the money and diverts their attention and exchanges the ATM with duplicate one," the police said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday morning at a bank ATM.

( With inputs from ANI )

