Hyderabad Public School plans grand finale of centenary celebrations

Hyderabad, Dec 6 The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) in Begumpet on Wednesday unveiled its plans for the grand finale of its year-long centenary celebrations.

The school, whose distinguished alumni includes World Bank President Ajaypal Singh Banga and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, announced Rs 10 crore for an innovation centre on the lines of T-Hub to foster entrepreneurship and Rs 17.5 crore for multi-sports facility.

The finale will comprise more than 50 activities curated for the HPS fraternity comprising students, staff, alumni and parents.

The four-day grand finale from December 24 will feature a monumental fundraising initiative, aiming to raise Rs 17.5 crore for a state-of-the-art green field multi-utility sports centre designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor. This is part of the school's Vision 2050 to raise Rs 150 crore for development plans, said Gusti J Noria, the President of HPS Society.

The school is in the process of constructing an Innovation Centre projected at a cost of 10 crores, similar to T-Hub to foster entrepreneurship and innovation culture at school level itself, generously funded by HPS alumni.

The grand finale week will be kickstarted with an HPS Centenary Dinner on December 24 at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

The dinner is set to be attended by distinguished guests and alumni from around the world with the purpose of raising funds for the HPS Centenary Sports Center. The next three days will see the entire HPS universe of over 15,000 people culminate in the campus and celebrate 100 years of the school.

This is expected to be perhaps the largest celebrations held by any school in India.

With a purpose to celebrate its centenary, exchange ideas, share knowledge, network and strengthen the HPS family further, a series of events across the campus are planned. Some of the key highlights include a spectacular HPS Carnival, a HPS Museum, HPS StartX - an entrepreneurship summit, a Sports Reunion, The Centenary Golf Tournament at the Hyderabad Golf Club and a regal vintage car showcase.

The finale concert will be held on December 27 in the front field with the 100-year-old building as the backdrop. Renowned trio Shankar Ehsan Loy will enthrall the audience.

