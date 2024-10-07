Hyderabad: Sex Worker Found Dead with Injuries On Private Parts; Female Friend Arrested for Murder

In a shocking incident in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, a sex worker has been arrested for the murder of another woman over a dispute involving silver jewellery. The accused, identified as K Manjula, allegedly slit the victim's throat with a blade and inflicted injuries to her private parts. The body was discovered in an isolated area, leading to the arrest of the accused. According to reports from The Times of India, Manjula, a resident of Jagathgirigutta, has confessed to killing the victim, identified as Priyanka.

Priyanka had met Manjula a few months ago through a mutual friend after relocating to the city for work. They soon became friends, and Priyanka, lacking stable housing, entrusted her silver ornaments to Manjula for safekeeping. Unfortunately, a conflict over the jewellery later escalated into a tragic incident. A week before the incident, Priyanka asked Manjula to return her jewellery, but Manjula resisted, leading to a heated argument. On September 30, Priyanka confronted Manjula with the help of some male friends, compelling Manjula to return the ornaments. Feeling humiliated, Manjula allegedly planned to take revenge.

On October 1, Manjula invited Priyanka over for drinks. After Priyanka had a few drinks, Manjula led her to a secluded area and pushed her down before attacking her with a blade, ultimately taking her life. After the murder, Manjula fled the scene on a motorcycle. The stolen jewellery was later recovered by police from Manjula's possession.

