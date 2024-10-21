Hyderabad: Social Media Post Triggers Protest In Rein Bazaar

A major protest erupted in Hyderabad's Rein Bazaar late on Sunday, October 20, over a controversial social media post. According to reports, a man posted communal photos and videos on Instagram, which triggered late-night tensions in the area.

Hyderabad Police have launched an investigation and are tracking the person responsible for creating communal tension and unrest in the region. “We received a complaint about a person uploading a communal status on his social media account. We are searching for him," said a police official.

VIDEO | A protest erupted in Hyderabad's Rein Bazaar last night over a social media post. Here’s what a police official said about the incident.



“We received a complaint about a person uploading a communal status on his social media account. We are searching for him. Some… pic.twitter.com/22ETTXfgWP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2024

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Holiday Declared for Schools and Anganwadis Today Due to Heavy Rainfall in City.

Police said they received a complaint at the Prem Nagar police station that some misunderstandings had been spread among people of two communities. "Some misunderstandings have arisen among people due to rumours. However, our officers convinced them, and with everyone’s cooperation, we will try to maintain a peaceful environment,” the official added.