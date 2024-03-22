Hyderabad Women Foil Robbery Bid, Fight with Armed Robber Who Entered Their House; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A woman and her daughter fought with an armed robber and chased him away from their house in Hyderabad's Begumpet area on Thursday, March 21. They were alone at the house when the incident took place.

In a viral CCTV footage shared on social media, it can be seen that the woman is fighting with the thief, who is seen wearing a helmet, and one of her pushes her to the ground.

Watch CCTV Video:

According to the Deccan Chronicle report, armed men entered the house and threatened women with a pistol to robbed the house, mother and daughter raised an alarm on noticing the assailant and attacked him. On hearing their screams, neighbours gathered and nabbed the assaliant. He tried to open fire, but was overpowered. Police have seized a country-made revolver and five live rounds from the assailants.