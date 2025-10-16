Hyderabadi Biryani in Bihar: Crowd Loots Food Packets at AIMIM Candidate’s Nomination; Video Goes Viral

A video from Bihar's Bahadurganj town, where a crowd is looting a biryani package at the nomination of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Tausif Alam on Thursday, October 16, amid the Bihar Assembly election. The state has now become the campaign ground for political activity as parties and candidates are intensely using every strategy ahead of voting.

In the Kishanganj district of Bihar, an AIMIM candidate, Tausif Alam, filed nomination papers at the Bahadurganj assembly constituency. He also arranged Hyderabadi biryani to distribute among his supporters in the constituency after filing nominations, but the plan went wrong.

After hearing that Hyderabadi biryani in being distributed in as freebies, people rushed to the venue to grab the food package. During this, the crowd went crazy. A video, which is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) shows chaos erupting as crowds allegedly looted packs of biryani at the event. However, LokmatTimes.com have not verified the viral video. Social media users who shared this video have claimed to be from the time of Tausif Alam's nomination event.

Tausif Alam had previously won elections on a Congress ticket. When he first became an MLA, he was the youngest member of the Assembly. Later, he lost the election. This time, he has placed his bet on Owaisi’s party. During his nomination, he had also arranged a biryani feast.