Hypocritical and Dishonest: Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi Over His Remarks on Electoral Bonds Issue

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on the electoral bonds issue, asserting that although the corruption within his government has long been recognized, the setback is that there are now hard numbers to prove it.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi dismissed the notion that the electoral bond issue posed a setback to his government, stating that no system is flawless and any shortcomings can be addressed and improved upon.

The Prime Minister has fully lied to the nation in his latest interview to a Tamil television channel. He claims that “where funds have come from, how they are being used” is… pic.twitter.com/OO67NaKgm7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 1, 2024

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh attacked Modi over his remarks and charged, Every single day the prime minister scales new heights of hypocrisy and plumbs new depths of dishonesty.

The prime minister has fully lied to the nation in his latest interview to a Tamil television channel. He claims that 'where funds have come from, how they are being used' is only known due to the Electoral Bond Scheme instituted by him, Ramesh said and put forward relevant facts.

In 2024, the Supreme Court intervened and ruled the electoral bond scheme as unconstitutional. According to the Congress leader, even until the final day of the court proceedings, the Modi government persisted in defending the anonymity of the scheme.

Finally, the Supreme Court demanded that the SBI publish the details of who donated to which party. Still, the remote-controlled SBI lied to the court, saying it did not collect this information. Then, it requested three months’ time to collate the data, conveniently seeking an extension until after the election. It was only the Supreme Court's strong intervention that forced the SBI to release the data publicly within days.