I am a supporter of Anand Mohan, says Nitish Kumar

Patna, Oct 27 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he is a supporter of Anand Mohan Singh and helped him even against the wishes of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1994.

Nitish Kumar also said that he was feeling bad when Anand Mohan was serving jail term.

Anand Mohan, who was recently released from jail after the amendment in the state prison manual, was serving life imprisonment in the Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah murder case that happened in Muzaffarpur in 1994.

Revealing a 29-year-old story when Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar were in the Janata Dal and the former was the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar said: "In 1994, there was a Lok Sabha by-poll taking place and our party told me to oppose Anand Mohan. I silently came out from the meeting and supported Lovely Anand who contested that by-poll against the ruling party.”

Nitish Kumar and JD-U national President Lalan Singh had gone to Anand Mohan’s native village Pachgachia in Saharsa district and inaugurated the statue of Anand Mohan’s grandfather and uncle.

Nitish Kumar also took the blessings of Anand Mohan’s mother.

Addressing the gathering, Nitish Kumar said at least half a dozen times that his relation with Anand Mohan will not end.

"You should do whatever you want to do in politics. I am highly pleased that you have invited me here for the inauguration. We have a good relationship with each other and you (Anand Mohan) should keep it strong. We are your supporters," Nitish Kumar said.

"In 1994, the then government had lodged a case against him and he went to jail. I went there to support him. When he was serving a jail term, it was an unpleasant thing for us. Now, he gets relief from jail and I am pleased with that. I want to tell him to do whatever politics you want to do, I have nothing to do with it,” he added.

