“I Am Not Afraid Even if Lakhs of People Like Siddaramaiah Come”: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

I am afraid of the people and God of the country that brought me up. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “I am not afraid even if lakhs of people like Siddaramaiah come.” Kumaraswamy has hit back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that Kumaraswamy will be afraid if he sees me. HD Kumaraswamy while talking with the media in Bengaluru, said, “Siddaramaiah, what a devil, he is not a ghost, why should I be afraid? I am not afraid of anyone. I fear only God and the people of the country that brought me up. Am I afraid of Siddaramaiah?” He further said that did I come under the shadow of Siddaramaiah in politics, I did not do politics in his name.

He said that I have come on my own work and workers' work. I have not done politics in the name of Siddaramaiah. If you look at it like that, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a worker of my party. Siddaramaiah has given tongue to our party workers as a man who has come under the shadow of HD Deve Gowda. To scare me, the media is threatening me with arrest. God should protect the media from any arrest, any fear, he said. DK Suresh said that Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years. Reacting to DK Suresh's statement, he said, "Look who is giving what statement and what kind of politics they are doing. Make up your mind based on those statements, he said mystically.

Responding to the question of whether this FIR was registered against Kumaraswamy to divert the Muda case. HD Kumaraswamy said that there has been an attempt to divert each one. This government is a government that leaves everything, no fear, no devotion, no respect. There is no point in discussing this government. He said that only time will answer the political developments taking place today.