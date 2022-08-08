I-Day preparation: Delhi Police checks alertness of personnel, plants 4 ‘dummy IEDs’

Delhi police conducted a mock drill exercise to check the alertness and preparation of its personnel ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.Delhi Police planted four tiffin boxes across the central district in areas such as Jama Masjid, Gaffar Market(Karol bagh), New Delhi Railway Station and Paharganj.A Red Alert Scheme was started for three hours in the evening across central district. Intensive checking, picketing and patrolling was started with the focus being on high footfall and congested areas.

Police personnel were updated about the red alert and within a span of three hours they were able to identify all four dummies showing their alertness.Speaking about the drill, Delhi Police said, "We issued a red alert regarding the same. All four dummies were detected by the police staff showing the alertness of the staff,"Meanwhile, another mock drill was conducted at Jama Masjid where a situation of mock bomb blast was created to assess police response.Speaking about the drill Delhi Police added that the drill was conducted across the central district and its staff was at its peak of alertness.

