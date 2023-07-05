"I did not fire any bullet...": Former Vice President, Delhi Bar Association on Tis Hazari Court firing

New Delhi [India], July 5 : After the firing incident that occurred on the premises of the Tis Hazari Court in the National Capital earlier today, the Former Vice President of the Delhi Bar Association said that he did not fire any bullet and that he has the footage of those who opened fire.

"For the last few days, there have been many issues going on between me and our secretary Atul Kumar Sharma related to the Bar and last night I was called by Atul Sharma. His brother Lalit and called me up, abusing and threatened to shoot me", Manish Sharma, former Vice president of Delhi Bar Association told media.

Adding further, Sharma stated, "We were fighting with each other...I will file a complaint against those who did all this fighting and those who fired in the court, we have footage of them firing...I did not fire any bullet like this..".

Earlier today, a firing incident occurred in the premises of Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, as per the officials.

The officials added that the firing incident had taken place due to a heated argument that broke out between two groups of lawyers.

'Two different groups of lawyers including office bearers allegedly shot in the air, due to the quarrel that broke out between them", said the officials.

The officials also added that the police had reached the spot and no casualties were reported.

An investigation is underway.

