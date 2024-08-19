I do not oppose Maratha quota, working closely with Maha CM: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 19 Amid repeated criticism by the pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he does not oppose the Maratha quota and whatever Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s decision is, he will abide by it as he is "working closely" with the Chief Minister.

“If Chief Minister says that when he tries to take any decision regarding Maratha reservation and I stop that attempt then at that very moment I will resign from my post and also retire from politics,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons.

While responding to Jarange-Patil’s allegations that although the Chief Minister wants reservation for the Maratha community, it is Fadnavis who stops such attempts, the Deputy Chief Minister asked why Jarange-Patil has been singling him (Fadnavis) out over the issue of the Maratha reservation.

Jarange-Patil recently alleged that Fadnavis has laid out a trap for him and is taking the help of BJP and OBC leaders.

“I imagine that Manoj Jarange has a special love for me. All the powers of the state are with the Chief Minister. All other ministers work under the Chief Minister. He is the final authority. Eknath Shinde and I work together. He has my full support. Jarange-Patil should ask Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to answer over the Maratha quota,” he said.

Fadnavis said that during his chief ministership, the Act was passed providing reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs but it was dismissed by the Supreme Court following inaction by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

He added that the MahaYuti government has already passed an act providing a 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community which is now pending in the court for its ruling.

“Whatever decisions have been taken till date for the Maratha community, either I or Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have taken them. I have stood firmly behind the Chief Minister. Trying to create a conscious narrative is inappropriate,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has put up a strong defence for Fadnavis saying the latter had played a crucial role in bringing the legislation providing a 10 per cent quota for the Maratha community.

“The opposition does not want that the Maratha community should get the reservation. When Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, the government provided a quota for the Maratha community. Fadnavis’s opposition to the Maratha quota is completely wrong. There is no truth in Jarange-Patil’s allegations,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that all the decisions taken to benefit the people have been unanimously.

--IANS

