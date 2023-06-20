"I do not understand why Congress is opposing UCC?": BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Reacting to the Congress criticizing the Law Commission for seeking the opinions of the public and religious bodies on the Uniform Civil Code last week, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed them and alleged that the party play vote bank politics in the name of secularism.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is in the provision of the Constitution. UCC is also part of BJP's manifesto. I do not understand why Congress is opposing it? They made UCC a part of the constitution and were in power when it was implemented in Goa."

BJP spokesperson said, "Congress is not bothered about women empowerment and women's rights. Congress is indulging in minority appeasement politics. The party is also opposing the award conferred to Gita Press."

He added, "This exposes their mindset of hatred towards the Hindus. This is the same party that denied the existence of Lord Ram and talks about Hindutva terrorism and compares it with ISIS and Boko Haram. They play vote bank politics in the name of secularism."

He further added, "The Gita Press which has played an important role to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi and Sanathan Dharma the congress party is trying to oppose that organization also."

The 22nd Law Commission of India is among other things examining the Uniform Civil Code on a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, officials said on Wednesday.

A Law Ministry release said on Wednesday that the 22nd Law Commission of India is examining the Uniform Civil Code, a reference sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

It said since more than three years have lapsed from the date of issuance of the Consultation Paper, bearing in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.

As per the release, the Law Commission has given 30 days to the respondents to present their views on the UCC.

