“I Don't Think That I Could...”: "Sudha Murty's First Reaction After Being Nominated for Rajya Sabha

President Droupadi Murmu nominated accomplished author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, providing her with a broader platform to serve the underprivileged. Expressing her gratitude, Sudha Murty stated that her nomination and commitment to humanitarian work had no political motivations.

"I'm happy, at the same time I feel I have been given more responsibility. I'll work my level best. On a personal level, I am happy that I'm getting a bigger platform to work for the poor," Murty told ANI on Friday. Despite the honor, she emphasized that she does not perceive herself as a politician. "I don't think that I could consider myself as a politician and I'm not a politician. I'm a nominated Rajya Sabha member. My son-in-law's (UK PM Rishi Sunak) politics is for his country and it is different, and my work is different. I'm a government worker now," she said as quoted by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his congratulations to Sudha Murty on her Rajya Sabha nomination, lauding her substantial contributions across various domains. PM Modi termed the announcement on International Women's Day as a "powerful testament" to India's "Nari Shakti."

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy, and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti,' exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny," PM Modi expressed.

About Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty, a prominent author who has contributed significantly to English and Kannada literature, retired as the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation on December 31, 2021. Recognizing her remarkable contribution to social work, she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2023 and the Padma Shri in 2006. Sudha Murty is married to NR Narayana Murty, the co-founder of Infosys, and is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

