'I express my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones": CM Yogi on Odisha train tragedy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 : Expressing his condolences for bereaved families, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday wished for a speedy recovery of over 900 people injured in the train accident that occurred in Odisha's Balasore.

He said, "You may have seen that the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express, and a goods train met with an accident in Balasore, Odisha. Several passengers lost their lives in this horrific accident, and around 900 people were injured. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh and the government, I express my condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. I also wish for a speedy recovery for those who were seriously injured in this accident."

On Friday evening, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express hit the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express followed by a collision with a goods train and leaving at least 288 people dead and over 900 injured.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units are engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor