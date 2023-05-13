"I had promised to deliver in Karnataka": DK Shivakumar hails Congress victory at Karnataka Assembly Election 2023

As the high-voltage battle for Karnataka rages on, or as it is more or less clearer that Congress would keep the state in its kitty, one question that has emerged is who will be the next Chief Minister – will it be astute veteran Siddaramaiah or the loyal general DK Shivakumar. Amidst all of this DK Shivakumar turned emotional as he addressed a press conference after his party dethroned BJP. "I had assured the Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge that I will deliver Karnataka," said DK Shiv Kumar. Meanwhile this might be the best opportunity yet for DK Shivakumar to rise to the ranks of a chief minister.



The eight-time MLA from Kanakapura constituency has a strong base, and is the go-to man for Congress party members. Meanwhile, the BJP is seeing a significant reduction in its seat share with leads in just 70+ seats. HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), which won 37 seats in 2018, is now ahead in 25 seats. On the other hand, Basavaraj Bommai has accepted defeat at the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. He congratulated congress on the win. We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, CM Basavaraj Bommai paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi. A video of Mr. Bommai offering prayers at the temple has been shared by news agency ANI. In the video, the BJP leader was seen performing puja and aarti as he bowed down to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He also paid a visit to the temple on May 10, the day of voting. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. The JD(S) is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation