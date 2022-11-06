"I have made this Gujarat'': PM Modi announces new poll slogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a new election slogan in Gujarati: ‘I have made this Gujarat’ during a rally in tribal-dominated Kaprada taluka of Valsad district ahead of the state assembly elections. “Gujarat will sweep away divisive forces that have spent their last 20 years in defaming state,” he said.

Addressing his first election rally in his home state after the announcement of poll dates, Mr. Modi came up with a new slogan in Gujarati - " Aa Gujarat, mai bnavyu chhe" (I have made this Gujarat), and also made people chant it several times during his 25-minute-long speech. Those divisive forces that have indulged in spreading hatred, those who have tried to defame and insult Gujarat have been swept out of Gujarat. In this election also they will meet the same fate," he said. Sitting in Delhi, I am getting the inputs that BJP will win with a record margin this time in Gujarat. I have come here to beat my past records (of BJP's victory margin). I have told the Gujarat BJP that I am ready to give as much time as possible to it (for campaigning)," Mr. Modi said.

Gujarat will see Assembly elections in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. The state is likely to see a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) entry into the fray.In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress bagged 77.