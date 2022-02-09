"I have maintained silence on the issue" Modi on security breach in Punjab

Talking about the security breach in Punjab’s Ferozepur, Modi said "I have maintained silence on the issue. Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right."

He also talked about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, he said "State Govt gave its consent for whatever committee Supreme Court wanted to form, for whichever judge SC wanted for probe. State govt is working transparently."