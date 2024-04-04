I quit as I can’t abuse Sanatan, wealth creators of country: Cong’s Gourav Vallabh

Jaipur, April 4 Congress Spokesperson, Professor Gourav Vallabh, on Thursday quit the grand old party, saying that he cannot abuse Sanatan Dharma.

Prof Vallabh announced his resignation via his social media handle by posting a quote from the Mahabharata and in his letter, he wrote, “The directionless way in which the Congress party is currently going forward makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans nor can I criticize the country's wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party."

He also said that he was hurt by the party’s stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Prof Vallabh, who represented the Congress on TV debates on finance and economy related issues, had recently contested the Assembly elections from Udaipur and lost.

