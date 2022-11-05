"I saw exorbitant amount of money reaching AAP Gujarat office..." Indranil Rajyaguru after rejoining Congress

A day after rejoining Congress, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Indranil Rajyaguru on Saturday alleged that he saw "exorbitant" amounts of money reaching the AAP office in Gujarat.

His statement came a day after he resigned from AAP and rejoined Congress. He had quit Congress just six months back.

While talking to ANI, Rajyaguru said "I went to AAP to defeat BJP but I was told to adjust."

"After I returned to Congress, AAP alleged I wanted to be CM face and demanded tickets for 15 people. But the CM face was pre-decided and I was told not to insist and that list comes from Kamalam (Gujarat BJP HQ) and they have to go with it," he said.

He further claimed that he was told that a huge amount of money reached the AAP Gujarat office from the Chief Minister of Delhi and Punjab through private jets.

"I also saw a lot of money coming & asked where is it from. Both CMs (Kejriwal and Mann) had come to Rajkot and it was then that I asked about it, they signaled (shows an airborne aircraft) and said that's how. It's a party that befools people. So, I returned to Congress," he said.

Earlier on Friday, AAP announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Gadhvi is also a member of AAP's National Executive.

The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email id shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign on October 29 asking people whom they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with that of Himachal Pradesh's result date.

( With inputs from ANI )

