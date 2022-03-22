I-T Dept detects alleged tax evasion by Omaxe Group

New Delhi, March 22 The Income Tax Department said on Tuesday that it recently carried out search and seizure operations at the premises of Omaxe Group and found evidences of 'unaccounted' cash transactions to the tune of over Rs 3,000 crore.

The search action led to the seizure of unaccounted cash of more than Rs 25 crore and jewellery worth Rs 5 crore. Moreover, 11 lockers have been placed under restraint, and are yet to be operated.

The searches were conducted at more than 45 locations in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow and Indore.

A large number of incriminating evidences, including hard copies of documents and digital data, have been found and seized during the searches.

"The seized evidences contain unaccounted 'on-money' cash receipt data of the group from various customers for more than 10 years. The key employees and business heads of various projects have stated the modus operandi of the group and have admitted that the group generated unaccounted income by accepting unaccounted cash from its customers which have not been recorded in the regular books of account," said the I-T Department.

It said evidence of receipt of such 'on-money' exceeding Rs 3,000 crore has been gathered so far.

