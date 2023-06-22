I-T, ED raids Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary's kin in Begusarai

Patna, June 22 Teams of Income Tax (I-T) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the Begusarai residence of prominent builder Ajay Kumar Singh the brother-in-law of Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Ajay Singh, alias Karu Yadav, also shares a close relationship with JD(U) state president Lalan Singh.

The raid was conducted at Ajay Singh residence located at Sri Krishna locality in Begusarai.

Officials of I-T and ED reached the builder's house at 6 a.m. and conducted raids.

Exact details of the raid are yet to be known.

A large number of police personnel were deployed by the Begusarai administration to prevent any untoward incident.

