I-T raids 50 locations in B’luru linked to jewellers & Coffee Board Secy

Bengaluru, Oct 12 The Income Tax Department on Thursday was conducting simultaneous raids in 50 locations linked to jewellers in Bengaluru.

The raids were taking place at the offices and residences of jewellers, and also at the premises linked to M. Chandrashekar, Secretary, Coffee Board, sources stated.

The raids are conducted in upscale localities of Malleshwaram, Sadashivanagar, Dollars Colony, Mathikere, Sarjapur Road, RMV Extension and others.

Last week, similar were conducted on jewellers in the backdrop of tax evasion in Bengaluru. Sources explained that based on the documents obtained, the present raids were being conducted. Some of the jeweller’s houses and offices are being raided again.

The raids were underway at the residence and office of Chandrashekar, Secretary, Coffee Board. Sources said that the raids are happening in view of the transactions of Chandrashekar with the jewellers.

The sleuths arrived in 120 cars and launched simultaneous raids across the city.

The teams have been mobilized from Chennai, New Delhi. More details are yet to emerge regarding the raids.

