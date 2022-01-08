I was ridiculed when attempting something different: Laparoscopy pioneer Tehemton Udwadia

New Delhi, Jan 8 His mentor taught that success is not a destination, but the journey. "And with such mentors," says Dr. Tehemton Erach Udwadia, the pioneer of laparoscopy or minimal invasive surgery in India, "my journey with all its stumbles, all the ridicule I faced when trying to do something different, has been an exciting, joyous roller coaster ride where Ive screamed when going down and laughed when going up."

His journey over nearly 70 years "has been a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs, stumbles and falls, getting up brushing the abrasions and moving forward. I have been blessed with remarkable good fortune in all the people I have come in contact and worked with over the decades, my mentors, my peers, colleagues, residents, nurses and patients," Udwadia, a recipient of the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the OBE, who has penned this heart-warming journey in "More Than Just Surgery Lessons Beyond The O.T."

