'I Will Govern Delhi Like Bharat Ji with Lord Ram's Sandals': CM Atishi Marlena (Watch Video)

Delhi's former CM Arvind Kejriwal resigned on Friday, and Atishi Marlena was sworn in as CM on Saturday, officially taking office on Monday, September 23. Instead of sitting in the CM's chair, she chose a new chair alongside it. While taking over the 8th CM duties, Atishi said, "Today, I have taken over the responsibilities of the Chief Minister of Delhi. My feelings are similar to those of Bharat ji when Lord Ram went into exile for fourteen years, and Bharat ji had to govern Ayodhya."

She further added, "Just as Bharat ji ruled Ayodhya while keeping Lord Ram's sandals, I will govern the Delhi government for the next four months." With Atishi as CM, five other ministers also took oath with her. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has administered the oath to Atishi and her cabinet ministers. Atishi had won the Kalkaji assembly constituency in 2020. She was the only woman minister in the cabinet in Kejriwal's government.

Atishi was unanimously elected to the post of Chief Minister by AAP MLAs on 17 September. Let us tell you that Arvind Kejriwal resigned after getting bail from the Supreme Court in the controversial Delhi liquor policy case, and he also said that Manish Sisodia will also not take over the CM post. That is why the post of CM has been given to Atishi.