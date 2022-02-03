'I wrote my obit to find out who I really wanted to be'

New Delhi, Feb 3 Imagine setting out as a writer by penning your own obituary to "find out who I really wanted to be" and close to two decades later, being the award-winning author of 11 books on food, culture and inspiration, being featured in four "Best Food Writing" anthologies, being named by the Chicago Tribune as "one of the seven food writers to watch in 2012" and being in equal parts storyteller, globe-trotter, accomplished literary coach, and educator.

That's exactly the path trodden by Virginia-based Monica Bhide, born in New Delhi and raised in the Middle East, with a bachelor's degree in engineering from Bangalore University and two master's degrees from George Washington University

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor