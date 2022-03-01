IAF aircraft on standby for Operation Ganga

Indian Air Force transport aircraft including the C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift planes are on standby for Operation Ganga under which Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine have to be brought back to the country, informed IAF officials on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts under Operation Ganga earlier today.

The sources said that leveraging the capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame and it will also help to deliver humanitarian aid more efficiently.

The Union government has launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine. Special flights are being operated by Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo as part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission.

( With inputs from ANI )

