IAF completes rescue operations in Deoghar ropeway incident

New Delhi, April 12 The Indian Air Force (IAF), said that it on Tuesday, in close coordination with the NDRF, the local administration and the Army, completed the rescue of the stranded persons from the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in Jharkhand's Deoghar district.

The IAF utilised two Mi-17V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah to fly more than 26 hours towards this effort. Having inducted in the early hours on Monday, IAF carried out an initial recce for preparations towards an operation which presented unique challenges, it said.

The contingent included five Garud commandos of the IAF, who had the daunting task of climbing onto the stranded trolleys of the cable car, while being attached to the helicopter's winch cable, accessing it from outside, strapping up each survivor individually and getting them winched up and into the helicopter hovering overhead.

Smaller children were carried up to the helicopter by the Garuds themselves. The helicopter crew was faced with their own challenges where they had to maintain a steady hover, with practically no visual reference, in conditions of strong winds in the hilly terrain.

The crew went from one trolley to the next to carry out their task, which was as risky for the crew as it was for the survivors.

The operation, spread over two days, also saw two unfortunate incidents wherein, despite best efforts, the survivors could not be rescued safely due to the inherently difficult nature of the rescue operation, the IAF.

"The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives of these two individuals and expresses its deepest condolences to their families. The IAF reaffirms its commitment to providing support, succour and relief to our citizens always and every time," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor